En
Burger

Most Popular

Ahok Jailed for Two Years

Ahok Jailed for Two Years

We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

Home Affairs Minister Suspends Ahok

Home Affairs Minister Suspends Ahok

HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison

Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

Dheri Agriesta    •    09 Mei 2017 16:56 WIB
politic
En National (En)
HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo: MTVN/Dheri Agriesta)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla says Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has questionable ideology.

"HTI's ideology is incompatible with Indonesia's unitary state concept (NKRI)," Kalla said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Baca juga
Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto proposed the disbandment of the pro-caliphate group on Monday.

"HTI's activities contradict Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution," Wiranto said.

"HTI's activities threaten public order and national unity," he added.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and many other countries.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0409 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv