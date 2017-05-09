HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla says Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has questionable ideology.



"HTI's ideology is incompatible with Indonesia's unitary state concept (NKRI)," Kalla said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto proposed the disbandment of the pro-caliphate group on Monday."HTI's activities contradict Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution," Wiranto said."HTI's activities threaten public order and national unity," he added.Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and many other countries.(WAH)