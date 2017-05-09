HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla says Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has questionable ideology.
"HTI's ideology is incompatible with Indonesia's unitary state concept (NKRI)," Kalla said in Jakarta on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on winning the referen…
General Election Commission (KPU) leaders met with President Joko Widodo at State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has received several conservative Muslim leaders.
Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) secretary general Muhammad Al-Khaththath has claimed that at least 100 thousand people will join the pla…
Indo Barometer's latest survey showed that President Joko Widodo's approval rating reached 66.4 percent this month.
Lawmakers are optimistic that the parliament can complete the General Election Bill on schedule.
Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) member and former Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman KH Hasyim Muzadi passed away at 6.15 AM…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received several state institution leaders at freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesda…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has suspended Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, M…
The Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has objected the government's plan to disband the organization.
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of com…
The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security for Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial.
The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).
The West Kalimantan Regional Distaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has prepared at least 147 fire-alert villages.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The National Movement of Defenders of Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) members met with the Supreme Court (MA) off…
Around 200 inmates escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau on Friday, May 5, 2017.