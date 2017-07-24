Cabinet Discuss State Budget Amendment

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday led a cabinet meeting on the amended 2017 state budget draft.



The cabinet meeting was attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla. It was joined by all ministers and high-ranking officials.

The amended 2017 state budget draft was proposed by the government earlier this month. It was approved by the House of Representatives few days later.The economic growth target was increased to 5.2 percent in the amended 2017 state budget draft. Previously, it was set at 5.1 percent in the 2017 state budget.The deficit target was increased to 2.92 percent in the amended 2017 state budget draft. Previously, it was set at 2.41 percent in the 2017 state budget.(WAH)