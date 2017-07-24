Cabinet Discuss State Budget Amendment

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday led a cabinet meeting on the amended 2017 state budget draft.
The cabinet meeting was attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla. It was joined by all ministers and high-ranking officials.
Bank Indonesia (BI) senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said energy subsidy cut will improve fiscal condition.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the 2017 state budget is intended to maintain growth and protect the country from glob…
The House of Representatives passed the 2017 state budget this afternoon.
The House of Representatives will decide the 2017 State Budget Draft in a plenary meeting on Wednesday (10/26).
The government and the House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing finance have agreed on the economic growth assumption for…
The Indonesian government is planning to increase debt to Rp296 trillion until the end of the year.
President Joko Widodo announced his 2017 budget plan in the annual state address in the parliament this afternoon.
The government has decided to implement budget cuts for the second time this year.
Minister of Finance Bambang Brodjonegoro mentioned his office has prepared several measures to cover the widening deficit. The gov…
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gathered all ministers to discuss 2016 budget revision. The government is going to adjust several m…
