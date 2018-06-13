Govt Will Start Jakarta-Surabaya High-Speed Rail Project Soon: Kalla

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has revealed that the Indonesian government will soon start the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway project.



"If it is elevated or underground, it will only take around five or six hours," said Kalla in Tokyo on Wednesday.



"If it can reach that target, it will be able to compete with commercial airplanes," Kalla added.



The project will cut short Jakarta-Surabaya travel time by half. It will boost economic activities in the two cities.



"The financing is ok. It is Japan," Kalla explained.



Jakarta and Surabaya are the two largest cities in the country. They are also important trade hubs in the archipelago.

(WAH)