Jokowi Leads Groundreaking of International Islamic University

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in Cimanggis, Depok, West Java on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.



"All of us hope that UIII would become the center of Islamic study in our beloved country," he said.

"It is time for Indonesia to become a role model for the Islamic civilization in the world," he added.According to him, the project is scheduled to be fully completed in four years. Nevertheless, the campus is expected to be partially opened in the end of 2019.The project will cover 142.5 hectares of land. The government has allocated Rp700 billion for the construction.(WAH)