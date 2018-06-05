En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Leads Groundreaking of International Islamic University

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    05 Juni 2018 13:52 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Leads Groundreaking of International Islamic University
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in Cimanggis, Depok, West Java on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

"All of us hope that UIII would become the center of Islamic study in our beloved country," he said.

Baca juga
"It is time for Indonesia to become a role model for the Islamic civilization in the world," he added.

According to him, the project is scheduled to be fully completed in four years. Nevertheless, the campus is expected to be partially opened in the end of 2019.

The project will cover 142.5 hectares of land. The government has allocated Rp700 billion for the construction. 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0824 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv