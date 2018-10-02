Bodies of Dozens Students Pulled from a Church in Sulawesi

Palu: The bodies of dozens of students have been pulled from their landslide-swamped church in Sulawesi, officials said Tuesday, as an international effort to help nearly 200,000 increasingly desperate.



The discovery adds to the already-high death toll from Friday's disaster, when a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami that smashed into the seaside city of Palu.



At least 1.234 people are already known to have died, but officials say that number is certain to rise, as isolated communities are reached and the scale of the disaster becomes clearer. The victims number perhaps to rise into thousands.



Survivors are battling thirst and hunger, with food and clean water in short supply, and local hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of injured.



Some survivors clambered through detritus hunting for anything salvageable, some crowded around daisy-chained power strips at the few buildings that still have power, others queued for water, cash or petrol being brought in via armed police convoy.



"The government, the President have come here, but what we really need is food and water," Burhanuddin Aid Masse, 48, told AFP.



Rescue efforts have been hampered by a lack of heavy machinery, severed transport links, the scale of the damage, and the Indonesian government's reluctance to accept foreign help.



As if to remind the world of the tectonic fragility of Indonesia, a series of quakes rocked the country Tuesday morning, albeit hundreds of kilometres from Palu.



The Indonesian military is leading the rescue effort, but following a reluctant acceptance of help by President Joko Widodo, international NGOs also have teams on the ground in Palu.



At a church in central Sulawesi that had been hit by a landslide, the Red Cross made a grim discovery.



"A total of 34 bodies were found by the team," Indonesia Red Cross spokeswoman Aulia Arriani told AFP, adding that 86 students had initially been reported missing from a Bible camp at the Jonooge Church Training Centre.



Arriani said rescuers faced an arduous trek to reach the mudslide and retrieve the victims.



"The most challenging problem is travelling in the mud as much as 1.5 hours by foot while carrying the bodies to an ambulance," she said.



Mountainous Sigi Biromaru district is one of those more remote regions, lying to the southeast of Palu city.



Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation but there are small pockets of religious minorities, including Christians, across the archipelago of 260 million people. (AFP)





