Govt to Investigate Pro-Terrorism Messages Spread by Public Employees

Jakarta: The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media accounts.
"The ministry will not initiate the legal process. We will only submit the information," said Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Yogyakarta city on Monday, May 21, 2018.
A suspected terrorist was killed during a shootout with a special police squad in Tandes, Surabaya, East Java on Tuesday, May 15, …
The government has urged law enforcement agencies to increase security measures ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
The Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) have staged several raids in the East Java cities of Surabaya and Sidoarj…
The National Police has urged the public to remain calm after series of suicide bombings in Indonesia's second-largest city of…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law nex…
Prosecutors on Friday demanded a death sentence for radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman over his alleged role in various terror attack…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged related government agencies to eradicate online hate speech.
The central government is committed to formulate a number of policies to monitor hundreds of ISIS returnees.
An officer was killed and two others were injured after a terror attack at the Riau Police head office on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
