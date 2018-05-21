En
Govt to Investigate Pro-Terrorism Messages Spread by Public Employees

Ahmad Mustaqim    •    21 Mei 2018 15:16 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Govt to Investigate Pro-Terrorism Messages Spread by Public Employees
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media accounts.

"The ministry will not initiate the legal process. We will only submit the information," said Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Yogyakarta city on Monday, May 21, 2018.

"Publis employees should not spread hate speech. They should not support radicalism," the minister added.

On May 13, a family carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches in Surabaya. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.

A day later, another family carried out similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station in Surabya. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.

On Wednesday, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Surabaya and Pekanbaru.


(WAH)

