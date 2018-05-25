Lawmakers Pass Anti-Terrorism Law

Jakarta: The House of Representatives finally passed the Anti-Terrorism bill during a plenary session on Friday, May 25, 2018.
"There is no more debate about the definition of terrorism which is the most crucial issue," said chairman of the special committee for the terrorism bill Muhammad Syafii at the Parliament Complex before the plenary session.
The central government is committed to formulate a number of policies to monitor hundreds of ISIS returnees.
An officer was killed and two others were injured after a terror attack at the Riau Police head office on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
A suspected terrorist was killed during a shootout with a special police squad in Tandes, Surabaya, East Java on Tuesday, May 15, …
The government has urged law enforcement agencies to increase security measures ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has strengthened security measures ahead of Eid al Fitr holidays.
Police have carried out proactive measures to prevent traffic jams during Eid al Fitr Holidays.
The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media a…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law nex…
Prosecutors on Friday demanded a death sentence for radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman over his alleged role in various terror attack…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for torelance, mutual respect and fraternity during the month of Ramadan. …
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged related government agencies to eradicate online hate speech.