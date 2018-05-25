Lawmakers Pass Anti-Terrorism Law

Jakarta: The House of Representatives finally passed the Anti-Terrorism bill during a plenary session on Friday, May 25, 2018.



"There is no more debate about the definition of terrorism which is the most crucial issue," said chairman of the special committee for the terrorism bill Muhammad Syafii at the Parliament Complex before the plenary session.

On May 13, a family carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches in Surabaya. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.A day later, another family carried out similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station in Surabya. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.On May 16, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in the two cities.(WAH)