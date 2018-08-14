PAN Politician to Step Down from Jokowi's Cabinet

Jakarta: The National Mandate Party (PAN) has confirmed Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur will resign from his position.



"Pak Asman will step down from his position in the cabinet," said PAN deputy secretary general Viva Yoga Mulyadi in Jakarta on Tuesday.

PAN recently decided to join the opposition coalition in the upcoming presidential election. The party joined President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition in mid-2016.Earlier today, State Secretary Minister Pratikno hinted another cabinet reshuffle in the near future. Talking with reporters, he admitted that President Jokowi could replace the PAN politician.The General Elections Commission (KPU) has closed the registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates last week. It will announce the official presidential and vice presidential candidates next month.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)