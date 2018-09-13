Politicians Urged to Diffuse Tensions

Jakarta: The National Police has urged politicians to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.
"Of course they need to motivate their supporters, but they have to avoid social conflicts," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian told reporters on Thursday.
