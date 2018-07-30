Thousands of People Flee Their Homes after Lombok Earthquake

Jakarta: Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.



A 6.4 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 6.47 AM WITA on Sunday. With a depth of 24 km, its epicentre was located 47 km northeast of Mataram.

The large earthquake did not trigger any tsunami. According to reports, it was followed with around 200 aftershocks."16 people were dead. 355 others were injured. 1,453 houses were damaged," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugrono in Jakarta on Monday."The number of evacuees are 5,141 people. It still can change. We haven't verify all data," he added.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited an evacuation camp in Madayin village this morning. The former Jakarta governor distributed humanitarian aid for the evacuees in the village.(WAH)