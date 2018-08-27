Govt Committed to Fully Complete Lombok Reconstruction by 2020

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is optimistic that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok can be fully completed by 2020.



"We are committed to complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok by 2020," said BNPB's deputy for rehabilitation and reconstruction Harmensyah in Jakarta on Monday.

"We want to complete the rebuilding of schools, hospitals and other important facilities by December 2018," the BNPB official added.Lombok island has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few weeks. The disaster has killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.The holiday island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The region was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lombok.(WAH)