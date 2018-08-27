Govt Committed to Fully Complete Lombok Reconstruction by 2020

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is optimistic that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok can be fully completed by 2020.
"We are committed to complete the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok by 2020," said BNPB's deputy for rehabilitation and reconstruction Harmensyah in Jakarta on Monday.
At least 515 people have died from recent earthquakes which rocked Lombok island and its nearby regions in the past two months.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) visited the victims of recent earthquakes in Lombok island on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.
