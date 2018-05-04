Authorities Destroy 2.6 Tonnes of Illegal Drugs

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged law enforcement agencies to eradicate drug-related crimes.



"We should stop drug-related crimes to save our youth," Kalla said.

The ceremony was attended by Kalla, BNN chef Heru Winarko and Health Minister Nila Moeloek. The event was also attended by House of Repsernetatives Speaker (DPR) Bambang Soesatyo and Regional Representative Council (DPD) Speaker Oesman Sapta Odang.

The National Police (Polri) and National Narcotics Agency (BNN) destroyed around 2.6 tonnes of confiscated illegal drugs on Friday morning. The law enforcement agencies held a ceremony at National Monument Square."We have destroyed confiscated illegal drugs worth trillions of rupiah," Kalla added.(WAH)