Jokowi Inaugurates 1456 IPDN Graduates

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 1,456 graduates of Institue of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Bandung, West Java on Friday, July 27, 2018.



The presidential airplane departed from Halim Perdanakusuma airbase, Jakarta at 07:20 AM West Indonesia time (WIB). The delegation arrived at Husein Sastranegara airbase, Bandung half an hour later.

The media-savvy politician was accompanied by First lady Iriana Widodo, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung as well as presidential expert staff Adita Irawati. The graduation ceremony was also attended by a number of high-ranking officials.IPDN is managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The academy is designed to produce skilled and professional public officials.(WAH)