Jokowi Open to Adding PAN into His Coalition

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has opened the door for the National Mandate Party (PAN) to join his coalition.



"We are always open to the possibility," said Jokowi at the Presidential Palace Complex, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

According to United Development Party (PPP) chairman Romahurmuziy, the inclusion of PAN into the coalition must be approved by the other coalition parties. In the next few days, the issue will be discussed by the leaders of coalition parties."Pak Jokowi doesn't have the authority. The supporting parties are the ones that have the authority," the PPP leader told reporters earlier today.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)