Suspected Bomb Explosions in Pasuruan, One Boy Injured

Jakarta: A series of explosions was heard in a residential area in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thursday, July 5, 2018.



"The first explosion was heard from a house rented by a man with the initial A," said East Java Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mangera.

"A six-year-old boy was injured in the incident" the spokesman added.In mid-May, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror group carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks at three churches and a police station in Surabaya. It killed 28 people, including 13 attackers.In the same month, the same group carried out a sword atack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed a police officer and four attackers.(WAH)