396 Terror Suspects Have Been Caught This Year: Police

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian revealed Thursday that the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has caught as many as 396 suspected terrorists this year.



"25 of them were shot dead. 13 of them committed suicide," the National Police leader said.

According to the law enforcement agency, the number of arrests srged by 113 percent compared to the previous year. In addition to that, the number of terror acts also increased by 42 percent compared to the previous year."We will continue to catch suspected terrorists. We will always uphold human rights," the former Jakarta Metro Police head said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. The presidential candidates will talk about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.(WAH)