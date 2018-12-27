396 Terror Suspects Have Been Caught This Year: Police

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian revealed Thursday that the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has caught as many as 396 suspected terrorists this year.
"25 of them were shot dead. 13 of them committed suicide," the National Police leader said.
