Govt to Release Abu Bakar Baasyir from Prison

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has confirmed that the central government is planning to release terrorism convict Abu Bakar Baasyir from prison.
"He is in poor health. His condition is deteroriating," President Jokowi said in Cibatu, Garut, West Java on Friday, January 18, 2019.
Authorities have evacuated the bodies of 16 construction workers who were killed by an armed criminal group in the Papuan region o…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has reiterated that the law enforcement agency will take firm action…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Australian counterpart Marise Payne on the sidelines of the 11th …
The National Police has confirmed that at least 20 people were killed after a shooting incident targeting a bridge construction pr…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The central government distributed waqf land certificates to 257 Islamic boarding schools during a working visit in West Java prov…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a number of infrastructure and welfare projects during his visit to Garut regen…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin received around 20 Islamic clerics from Madu…
General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has said that the agency is planning to evaluate the format of the first…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin has reiterated their commitment to resolve…
The Jakarta Metro Police has confirmed that authorities will deploy a total of 2,526 personnelto guard the first 2019 presidential…
Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) secretary general Raja Juli Antoni is confident that Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi"…
Democratic Party politician Ferdinand Hutahaean has confirmed that Democratic Party chairman and former president Susilo Bambang Y…
General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has said that the two presidential candidates must follow the rules of t…