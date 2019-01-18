En
Burger

Most Popular

KPU to Evaluate Presidential Debate Format

KPU to Evaluate Presidential Debate Format

Ma'ruf Meets with 20 Madurese Clerics

Ma'ruf Meets with 20 Madurese Clerics

Jokowi Visits Garut, Inspects Several Projects

Jokowi Visits Garut, Inspects Several Projects

Govt Distributes Land Certificates to 257 Islamic Schools

Govt Distributes Land Certificates to 257 Islamic Schools

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt to Release Abu Bakar Baasyir from Prison

Desi Angriani    •    18 Januari 2019 17:47 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Govt to Release Abu Bakar Baasyir from Prison
Abu Bakar Baasyir will be released from prison next week.

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has confirmed that the central government is planning to release terrorism convict Abu Bakar Baasyir from prison.

"He is in poor health. His condition is deteroriating," President Jokowi said  in Cibatu, Garut, West Java on Friday, January 18, 2019.

Baca juga
In 2011, Baasyir was convicted of supporting a jihadi train camp in the province of Aceh. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to reports, the 80-year-old cleric was considered as the spiritual leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group. JI was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings and other high-profile terror attacks.

"The decision was taken after much thought and consideration. It was taken after a series of talks with National Police chief, experts and Pak Yusril (Crescent Star Party chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra)," President Jokowi explained.

In a press statement, Yusril said that Baasyir will be released from prison next week. He added that the radical cleric will live with his children in the Central Java city of Solo.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0695 seconds [23]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv