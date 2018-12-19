KPU to Hold All Presidential Debates in Jakarta

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) officials Wednesday held talks to determine the formats of the 2019 presidential election debates.



KPU will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. The agency will hold all presidential election debates in the capital city of Jakarta.

"The first debate will be about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism. The second debate will be about energy, food resilience, natural resources, environment and infrastructure. The third debate will be about education, health, human resources, social affairs and cultural affairs. The fourth debate will be about national ideology, governance, defence, security and international relations. The fifth debate will be about economy, welfare, finance, investment, trade and industry," KPU chairman Arief Budiman said."The first and fifth debates will be attended by presidential and vice presidential candidates. The second and fourth debates will only be attended by presidential candidates. The third debate will only be attended by vice presidential candidates," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.(WAH)