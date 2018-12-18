KPU Ready to Distribute Ballot Boxes for 2019 Elections

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman said on Tuesday that the agency will distribute ballot boxes in the near future.



Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

"The production process has been completed. The distribution process has been prepared," Arief told reporters.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party."The cardboard ballot boxes are water proof. Rainwater cannot enter the inside of the boxes," Arief said yesterday.(WAH)