Anies Urged to Revoke 212 Reunion's Permit

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Anies Urged to Revoke 212 Reunion's Permit

Nur Azizah    •    29 November 2018 17:44 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Anies Urged to Revoke 212 Reunion's Permit
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo:Medcom.id/Nur Azizah)

Jakarta: A group called the National Movement to Guard Indonesia has urged Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to prohibit the planned 212 reunion.

"The event is politically motivated. It is not just a reunion," the National Movement to Guard Indonesia secretary general Boedi Djarot said here on Wednesday.

The controversial event will be held at the National Monument Square on Sunday. It will be organized by The 212 Alumni Brotherhood or PA 212.

Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Argo recently said the police have received the permit request regarding the event. He added that his office has prepared its personnel to secure the rally.

"Our personnel are experienced. They are well-trained," Agus told reporters earlier this week.


(WAH)

