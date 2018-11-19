En
Burger

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    19 November 2018 12:47 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Inaugurates Mosque in East Java
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated Ki Bagus Hadikusumo Mosque at Muhammadiyah University of Lamongan, Lamongan, East Java on Monday, November 19, 2018.

"Food prices, rice prices, chili prices, beef prices, chicken meat prices, green vegatble prices are like my breakfast. The data are always ready on my table," Jokowi told participants of the event.

In October, the annual consumer price inflation increased to 3.16 percent. On a monthly basis, the consumer prices went up 0.28 percent.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), as many as 66 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 16 surveyed cities experienced deflation.

The highest inflation was recorded in Pare-Pare with 2.7 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Cilegon with 0.01 percent.

The highest deflation was recorded in Bengkulu with 0.74 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Tangerang with 0.01 percent.


(WAH)

