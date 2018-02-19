En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Kalla Leads Meeting on Asian Games Preparation

Desi Angriani    •    19 Februari 2018 13:52 WIB
sport (en)
En National (En)
Kalla Leads Meeting on Asian Games Preparation
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Monday held a coordination meeting to discuss the 18th Asian Games preparation.

Kalla was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani, Minister of Sports and Youth Imam Nahrawi and Minister of Public works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. The meeting was attended by Asian Games Organizing Committee head Erick Tohir, Jakarta Governor Baswedan and South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin.

Baca juga
The organizing committee have prepared a number of measures to avoid traffic congestion issues. They want to use busway lanes to transport athletes and officials.

"We have found various solutions. We will use busway lanes," Tohir said.

The team have coordinated with stakeholders to provide communication facilities. They need to establish reliable data network connections to support games management system and data entry program.

"We will ask the Public Works and Public Housing ministry to improve several venues. We will request the National Police to prepare security measures," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1391 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv