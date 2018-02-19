Kalla Leads Meeting on Asian Games Preparation

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Monday held a coordination meeting to discuss the 18th Asian Games preparation.



Kalla was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani, Minister of Sports and Youth Imam Nahrawi and Minister of Public works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. The meeting was attended by Asian Games Organizing Committee head Erick Tohir, Jakarta Governor Baswedan and South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin.

The organizing committee have prepared a number of measures to avoid traffic congestion issues. They want to use busway lanes to transport athletes and officials."We have found various solutions. We will use busway lanes," Tohir said.The team have coordinated with stakeholders to provide communication facilities. They need to establish reliable data network connections to support games management system and data entry program."We will ask the Public Works and Public Housing ministry to improve several venues. We will request the National Police to prepare security measures," he added.(WAH)