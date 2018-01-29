En
Burger

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    29 Januari 2018 13:01 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Visits Afghanistan, Concludes South Asia Tour
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" widodo is scheduled to visit Afghanistan to conclude a 7-day South Asia tour.

The former Jakarta governor will return home this evening. He has visited Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh last week.

The PDIP Polician will meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani at the Arg Palace. He will also talk with Afghanistan's Peace High Council at the Haram Sarai Palace.

The media-savvy politician will discuss about a number of cooperation opportunities between the two countries. He will also call for a perpetual peace in the conflict-ridden country.

The former Solo mayor will be acommpanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair Darmin Nasution, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Teten Masduki and Presidential Secretariat Head Heru Budi Hartono.


(WAH)

