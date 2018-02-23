Land Ministry Instructed to Issue 7 Million Certificates in 2018

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil to issue at least seven million land certificates this year.



"The target was five million certificates last year. It is seven million certificates this year," said Jokowi in Margarana National Monument Park, Tabanan, Bali on Friday, February 23, 2018.

"I don't want to hear any excuse. I don't care about that," Jokowi added.The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has distributed as many as 1.2 million land cerificates in Bali province. It will distribute other 500 thousand land certificates in the near future.The former Jakarta governor arrived in Bali island on Thursday evening. He will attend the PDIP National Work Meeting on Friday afternoon.(WAH)