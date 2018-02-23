En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Land Ministry Instructed to Issue 7 Million Certificates in 2018

Raiza Andini    •    23 Februari 2018 15:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Land Ministry Instructed to Issue 7 Million Certificates in 2018
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil to issue at least  seven million land certificates this year.

"The target was five million certificates last year. It is seven million certificates this year," said Jokowi in Margarana National Monument Park, Tabanan, Bali on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Baca juga
"I don't want to hear any excuse. I don't care about that," Jokowi added.

The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has distributed as many as 1.2 million land cerificates in Bali province. It will distribute other 500 thousand land certificates in the near future.

The former Jakarta governor arrived in Bali island on Thursday evening. He will attend the PDIP National Work Meeting on Friday afternoon.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.2170 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv