Jakarta's River Normalization Project Will Be Completed By 2019: Acting Governor

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Acting Jakarta Governor Sumarsono believes the ongoing river normalization program can eliminate the city's flooding problem.
The Jakarta administration will accelerate the project. It also will improve the project.
Flooding occurred in several districts in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara on Monday, January 2, 2016.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has recorded 2,342 natural disasters this year.
Aceh residents gathered at graves and mosques on Monday, December 26, 2016.
Officials are still evacuating flood victims in West Nusa Tenggara province.
The Aceh provincial administration has ended emergency response period in Pidie Jaya, Pidie and Bireun regencies.
President Joko Widodo visited Pidie Jaya a week after a powerful earthquake hit the regency.
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said power supply in Pidie jaya regency will fully recover tomorrow.
The National Police has deployed about 1,200 personnel to Pidie Jaya regency.
The government has revised the death toll from the earthquake in Aceh province to 100 from 102.
President Joko Widodo has visited an evacuation camp in Pidie Jaya regency.
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
President Joko Widodo visited Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Authorities have prepared officers to secure polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
Lawmakers have criticized the travel ban against the Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto.
President Joko Widodo visited Bandung, West Java on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Police are still investigating the acid attack against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswe…
President Joko Widodo inaugurated constitutional expert Saldi Isra as constitutional judge at State Palace on Tuesday, April 11, 2…
House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto has been banned from travelling abroad for six months.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo has condemned an acid attack toward a KPK senior investigator.
Novel Baswedan, a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator, was attacked with hydrochloric acid by two unidenti…