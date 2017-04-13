En
Jakarta's River Normalization Project Will Be Completed By 2019: Acting Governor

Arga sumantri    •    13 April 2017 15:19 WIB
Acting Jakarta Governor Sumarsono (Photo:MTVN/Nur Azizah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Acting Jakarta Governor Sumarsono believes the ongoing river normalization program can eliminate the city's flooding problem.

The Jakarta administration will accelerate the project. It also will improve the project.

"The project will be fully completed by 2019," Sumarsono said on Thursday.

The Jakarta administration recorded 185 flooding spots last year. It recorded 486 flooding spots in the previous year.

"The project is still only around 40 percent now," Sumarsono said.

Jakarta has around 13 big rivers. The city also has two big canals.

 


(WAH)

