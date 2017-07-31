Jakarta Police Chief Meets MUI Chairman

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis met with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin in Koja, North Jakarta on Monday, July 31, 2017.



"I want to maintain relations with all senior leaders," Idham said.

"I want to make Jakarta into a well-managed and humanist city," he added.Idham was appointed as the Jakarta Metro Police chief earlier this month. He was inaugurated at the National Police headquarters last week.The two star general was the National Police profession and internal security division head in 2016-2017. He was the Central sulawesi Police chief in 2014-2016.The 54 year-old official was the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency corruption division director in 2013-2014. He was the National Police Special Detachment 88 deputy chief in 2010-2013.(WAH)