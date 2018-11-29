West Java Regional Secretary Summoned by KPK

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned West Java regional secretary Iwa Karniwa as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the Meikarta property project in Bekasi regency.



KPK invesigators arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The investigators also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates in the same sting operation.

According to authorities, Billy promised as many as Rp13 billion to the Bekasi regent. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for the high-profile property project.The other four officials are Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati, Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi."He will be summoned as a witness for suspect DT," KPK news and publication division head Yuyuk Andriati said here on Thursday.The Rp278 trillion property project was developed by PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama. The construction company is a subisdiary of PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.(WAH)