En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Probes Bekasi Regency Council Speaker

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    28 November 2018 13:35 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Probes Bekasi Regency Council Speaker
Illustration (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned Bekasi Regency Legislative Council Speaker Jejen Sayuti as a witness in an alleged graft case related to the permit of the Meikarta property project.

In October, KPK invesigators arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin, Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. Not long afterwards, the invesigators named the nine people as suspects in the bribery case. 

Baca juga
According to authorities, Billy and three of his subordinates promised Rp13 billion to Neneng and four local officials. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for the high-profile property project.

The other four Bekasi regency administration officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.

"He was summoned as witness for suspect DT (Dewi Tisnawati)," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Wednesday.

The Rp278 trillion property project is developed by PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama. The construction company is a subsidiary of PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1195 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv