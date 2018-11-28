KPK Probes Bekasi Regency Council Speaker

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned Bekasi Regency Legislative Council Speaker Jejen Sayuti as a witness in an alleged graft case related to the permit of the Meikarta property project.



In October, KPK invesigators arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin, Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. Not long afterwards, the invesigators named the nine people as suspects in the bribery case.

According to authorities, Billy and three of his subordinates promised Rp13 billion to Neneng and four local officials. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for the high-profile property project.The other four Bekasi regency administration officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi."He was summoned as witness for suspect DT (Dewi Tisnawati)," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Wednesday.The Rp278 trillion property project is developed by PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama. The construction company is a subsidiary of PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.(WAH)