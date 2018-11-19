En
Syaikhul Hadi    •    19 November 2018 18:33 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Opens Muhammadiyah Students Association Congress
The opening ceremony of the 21st Muhammadiyah Students Association National Congress (Photo:Medcom.id/Syaikhul Hadi)

Sidoarjo: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the 21st Muhammadiyah Students Association (IPM) National Congress at the Muhammadiyah University of Sidoarjo, Sidoarjo, East Java on Monday, November 19, 2018.

"I believe that IPM is competitive. I believe that our youth is not affraid of competition," President Jokowi said.

"You should not be worried. You should embrace your future," President Jokowi said.

On Friday, the former Jakarta governor inaugurated the Time Capsule Monument in Merauke. He also meet with students in Indonesia's easternmost city.

During the event, the PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, National Armed Forces commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police chief General Tito Karnavian. He was also accompanied by Papua Governor Lukas Enemble and Merauke Regent Frederikus Gebze.


(WAH)

