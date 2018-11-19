Jokowi Opens Muhammadiyah Students Association Congress

Sidoarjo: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the 21st Muhammadiyah Students Association (IPM) National Congress at the Muhammadiyah University of Sidoarjo, Sidoarjo, East Java on Monday, November 19, 2018.



"I believe that IPM is competitive. I believe that our youth is not affraid of competition," President Jokowi said.

"You should not be worried. You should embrace your future," President Jokowi said.