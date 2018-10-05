Vehicles Can Already Access Donggala-Palu Road: BNPB

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has confirmed that vehicles can already use Donggala-Palu, Palu-Poso and Palu-Mamuju roadways.



"Regarding transportation infrastructure, vehicles can already use Donggala-Palu, Palu-Poso and Palu-Mamuju roadways. Meaning, we can now accelerate evacuation and aid distribution activities," BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said some time ago.

On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,500 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Sigi and Donggala."Besides distributing foods to Palu, hercules planes also evacuate people who want to leave the region," Sutopo said."Most of them are originated from outside Palu. They are originated from Makassar and other regions," Sutopo added. (Metro TV)(WAH)