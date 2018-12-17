PPP Ready to Boost Jokowi's Electability in Madura

Malang: The United Development Party (PPP) chairman Romahurmuziy is committed to boost incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's electability in the island of Madura.



"Jokowi won East Java in 2014. He won Malang by a large margin," the PPP leader told reporters on Monday, December 17, 2018.

East Java is the second most populous province in the archipelagic country. Madura island is the home of Madurese ethnic group."We need to do our homeworks. We need to work harder in Madura and Tapal Kuda," he added."We have clarified hoaxes regarding Pak Jokowi. We have talked with clerics in the region," he stated.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.(WAH)