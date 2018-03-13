Jokowi Discusses Possible Visit to Kazakhstan

Jakarta: Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the Central Asian country.



A Kazakhstan delegation paid a courtesy call to President Jokowi this morning. The high-level delegation handed the invitation letter from President Nazarbayev during the meeting.

"We invite you to visit Astana on October 10," Kazakhstan's Senate Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.Kazakhstan and Indonesia commemorate 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. Both countries are muslim majority nations that promote religious tolerance."We have a lot of opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries," the Kazakh politician added.The PDIP politician was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno and Foreign Deputy Minister A. M. Fachir.(WAH)