Jokowi Calls for Aid for Mount Agung and Mount Sinabung Evacuees

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" widodo has urged related agencies to assist all residents who are affected by Mount Agung and Mount Sinabung's volcanic activities.
"We must provide maximum support," said Jokowi during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon.
The Indonesian Consulate General in Houston has stated that there are no Indonesian casualties in Hurricane Harvey that hit Texas,…
At least 12 people were killed when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China, government sources said Wednesday, but t…
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled southwest China late Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with early reports of collapsed ho…
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Samosir, North Sumatra at 08.24 AM local time on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
A massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours of Wednesday, trapping residents insid…
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Poso regency, Central Sulawesi province at 10.35 PM local time on Monday.
Acting Jakarta Governor Sumarsono believes the ongoing river normalization project can eliminate the city's flooding problem.
The National Meteorology, climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Bali on Wednesd…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has recorded 303 natural disasters since January 2017.
Heavy overnight rains have caused floods in several areas in Jakarta.
Menggunakan krim pada malam secara teratur akan membuat kulit wajah terjaga elastisitas dan kesegara…
Sarapan dapat meningkatkan kinerja otak, memberikan nutrisi yang dibutuhkan tubuh, dan membantu menu…
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed the country's ASEAN Para Games contingent at the Presidentia…
PT Bandara Internasional Jawa Barat (BIJB) is confident that the Kertajati International Airport project can be completed next yea…
Thousands of people protested against communism threat and the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass …
Two chinese giant pandas arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on Thursday, September 28, 2017.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported that Mount Agung experienced 444 deep volcanic quakes, 329 shallow vol…
PT Quadra Solution president director Anang Sugiana Sudiharjo (ASS) has been named as the latest suspect in the high-profile elect…
Law enforcement agencies will deploy as many as 20,000 personnel to secure a rally against the Government Regulation in Lieu of La…
The Home Ministry's regional autonomy director Sumarsono on Monday confirmed Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo will inaugurate Jakar…
The Ministry of Health will cooperate with local medical officials to help Mount Agung refugees.
The Australian government has issued a travel advisory for Indonesia's Bali island amid Mount Agung's possible eruption.