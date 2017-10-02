Jokowi Calls for Aid for Mount Agung and Mount Sinabung Evacuees

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" widodo has urged related agencies to assist all residents who are affected by Mount Agung and Mount Sinabung's volcanic activities.



"We must provide maximum support," said Jokowi during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon.

Mount Agung is located in Klungkung regency in eastern Bali. Mount Agung's alert status has been increased to the highest level since September 22. More than 100 thousand residents have been evacuated to safer areas until now.Mount Agung's latest eruption occurred in early 1960s. It killed more than 1,000 residents.Mount Sinabung is located in Karo regency in North Sumatra province. Mount sinabung has erupted several times in the past few years. The government has prepared a number of programs to support displaced residents.Mount Sinabung's eruption killed around seven people last year. It killed around 24 people in 2014.(WAH)