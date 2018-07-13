En
En
KPK Arrests Nine People: Anti-Graft Chief

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    13 Juli 2018 20:43 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo (Photo:Medcom/M Sholadhin Azhar)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Golkar Lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih in the capital city of Jakarta, KPK chief Agus Rahardjo confirmed Friday.

"We arrested as many as nine people, including a lawmaker, an aide and a driver," the KPK leader said.

Eni represents East Java X electoral covering Lamongan and Gresik. She serves in the House of Representatives Commission VII overseeing environment, energy and mineral resources.

According to Agus, KPK investigators received the information from the publis. They arrested the nine people not long after the graft transactions. 

"There are evidence in relation to graft transactions between government officials and businesspersons," he added.


(WAH)

