Jokowi Welcomes Yenny Wahid's Endorsement

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday said that Zannuba Ariffah Chafsoh Rahman Wahid's support will significantly boost his re-election campaign.



"That's for sure. We're more motivated," Jokowi said.

More commonly known as Yenny Wahid, she is the second daughter of former President Abdurrahman Wahid. She is also an influential human rights activist in Indonesia.In front of hundreds of her supporters, she declared her support for the incumbent candidate yesterday. She decided to resign from her position as Wahid Institute executive director earlier this week."We want to have a leader who can realize social justice," Yenny said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)