Jokowi Welcomes Second Grandchild

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's daughter Kahiyang Ayu gave birth to a baby girl this morning. She is the second grandchild of the Indonesian leader.



The baby was born in YPK Mandiri Hospital, Jakarta at 05.50 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). She weighs 3.4 kilograms and measures 49 cm long.

"I haven't contacted Kahiyang today. They will hold family events in Jakarta and Medan," Kahiyang's uncle Hariyanto said.Kahiyang was married with Bobby Nasution in November 2017. The wedding ceremony was held in Kahiyang's hometown in the city of Surakarta.The couple have not chosen a name for their baby. The PDI Perjuangan politican has postponed his working visit to East Java.(WAH)