PBB Hasn't Endorsed Any Presidential Candidate: Chairman

Jakarta: Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra on Thursday said that his party hasn't endorsed any presidential candidate.



"We haven't decided our political stance for the upcoming presidential election," the former law and human rights minister said.

"We may announce our political stance in October," the referred law expert added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.According to reports, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received supports from Gerindra Party, PKS, PAN, Democratic Party and Berkarya Party.(WAH)