OPM behind Shooting Incident in Nduga: Defence Minister

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    04 Desember 2018 18:43 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
OPM behind Shooting Incident in Nduga: Defence Minister
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu (Photo:Medcom.id/Adhin)

Jakarta: Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu has claimed that the Free Papua Movement (OPM) was behind the shooting incident in Nduga regency.

"That is right. It is OPM," the retired general said here on Tuesday.

"They can have guns. They must be OPM members," the former Army Chief of Staff added.

Last week, an armed group attacked a bridge construction project in Nduga regency. The group allegedly shot dead as many as 31 workers.

According to the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, the bridge is part of Trans-Papua highway. The project is located near Yigi and Aurak rivers.

"Authorities are still verifying the report. They are still gathering information," Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono told reporters earlier today.


(WAH)

