Transportation Ministry to Evaluate Low-Cost Airfares

Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry is planning to evaluate the price schemes of low-cost airlines following the crash of Lion Air flight JT610.



"We don't want to blame low-cost airlines but we need to increase safety standards," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters on Wednesday.

"The prices are sometimes too low. There are correlations," he added.The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQJ.(WAH)