Ahok Released from Prison

Jakarta: Cipinang Class 1 Prison head Andhika Dwi Prasetya confirmed today that former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was released from prison this morning.
"He was released from the Police Mobile Brigade detention center at 07.00 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB)," he said at his office on Thursday, January 24, 2019.
