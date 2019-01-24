En
Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    24 Januari 2019 11:14 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ahok Released from Prison
Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Photo:MI)

Jakarta: Cipinang Class 1 Prison head  Andhika Dwi Prasetya confirmed today that former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was released from prison this morning.

"He was released from the Police Mobile Brigade detention center at 07.00 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB)," he said at his office on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Ahok was found guilty of committing blasphemy in 2016. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

According to PDIP politician Ima Mahdiah, Ahok was picked up by his son and his colleagues. From prison, Ahok was taken to his personal residence.

"He then returned home," Ima said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.


(WAH)

