VP Kalla Questions Upcoming Anti-Ahok Rally

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged the National Movement of the defenders of the Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) to cancel the May 5 rally.



"It is not necessary," Kalla said on Wednesday.

Muslim hardliners will hold the rally during the Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial. They will gather in front of the venue.The protestors will observe the North Jakarta District Court's verdict. They will demand the harshest punishment."It is rule of law," Kalla stated.Previously, public prosecutors demanded a year in prison with two years of probation for the politician.(WAH)