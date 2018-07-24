En
Prabowo, SBY to Hold Meeting Today

Densus 88 Officers Hold Operation in Pasuruan

South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

FM Retno Welcomes Ugandan Delegation

Densus 88 Officers Hold Operation in Pasuruan

Ilham wibowo    •    24 Juli 2018 14:00 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Densus 88 Officers Hold Operation in Pasuruan
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/Rakhmat Riyandi)

Jakarta: The Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) carried out an operation in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Monday, July 23, 2018.

"They raided seven separate places in Bangil district," Pasurusan Police head Adjunct Senior Commissioner Raydian Kokrosono said.

"We provided back up during the operation," the Pasuruan Police official added.

Densus 88 have carried out dozens of operations in the past few months. They have arrested more than 200 suspected terrorists in the aftermath of the Surabaya bombings.

In mid-May, An ISIS-affiliated terror cell carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks in the city of Surabaya. The incident  killed at least 28 people, including 13 attackers.

In the same month, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.



(WAH)

