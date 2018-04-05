Jokowi to Open Conference on Wasatiyyah Paradigm

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is to open an Islamic conference at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on May 1, 2018.
"The Bogor Summit on the Wasatiyyah paradigm is scheduled to be opened by the Indonesian president," said Presidential Special Envoy for Interfaith and inter-civilization dialogue Din Syamsudin in Central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the US-ASEAN Business Council delegation at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at Freedom Palace in Central …
PDI Perjuangan has declared its support to Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as a candidate in the 2019 presidential election.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil to issue at least&…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 17 new ambasssadors on Tuesday morning. He led the inauguration ceremony at t…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened a working meeting at the Foreign Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Monday…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Press Day celebration in Padang, West sumatra on Friday, February 9…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo have started their second day of visit to West Sumatra …
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Police are still investigating an oil spill off the coast of Balikpapan city in East Kalimantan province.
Villagers of Sinar Danau in Riau Province held a 'Sema Kampung' ritual aiming to ask for safety of the community following…
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the port of Pelabuhan Ratu in the southern coast of West Java in the regency of Sukabumi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received letters of credentials from 11 extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassdors at t…
KPU said it would ban former prisoners in corruption cases, drug, and sexual abuse to become legislative contestants in the electi…
Six Indonesian ship crew members, held hostage by a militia group in Benghazi, Libya, were released and returned to Indonesia.&nbs…
The government has decided to form a National Industry Committee (KINAS) to be ready for the digital era brought about by the 4th …
Prosecutors have demanded a 16-year-prison term for former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto over his alleged role in…
Authorities will deploy six thousand personnel to guard the Easter holiday in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.
President Joko "Jokowi" will unveil the Ngawi-Wilangan section of Ngawi-Kertosono toll road in Bagi, Madiun, East Java o…