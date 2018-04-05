Jokowi to Open Conference on Wasatiyyah Paradigm

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is to open an Islamic conference at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on May 1, 2018.



"The Bogor Summit on the Wasatiyyah paradigm is scheduled to be opened by the Indonesian president," said Presidential Special Envoy for Interfaith and inter-civilization dialogue Din Syamsudin in Central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.

Wasattiyah means "middle" in Arabic. It promotes balance or moderation in the religion of Islam.The international conference will be attended by domestic and foreign Islamic scholars. It will be supported by a number of Islamic organizations."We will accommodate all groups, madhhabs and interests," the former Muhammadiyah chairman added.(WAH)