Jokowi Inspects Runway Construction Project at SHIA

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in Tangerang on Thursday.
Jokowi was accompanied by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PP) president director Lukman Hidayat and PT Angkasa Pura II (AP II) president director Muhammad Awaluddin.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central …
President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodoo has officially inaugurated Admiral Siwi sukma adji as the new Navy chief of staff.
Police is planning to question the captain of KM Sinar Bangun ferry that sank in Lake Toba early this week.
The death toll has risen to three after KM Sinar Bangun ferry sank in Lake Toba early this week, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities revealed that KM Sinar Bangun carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes when the wooden vessel sank in L…
At least 56 people are still missing after a ferry accident in Lake Toba, North Sumatra yesterday afternoon.
At least 13 people were killed after a boat sank off the coast of South Sulawesi on Wednesday.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has revealed that the Indonesian government will soon start the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway pro…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today welcomes the historic summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean le…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold an open house event at the Bogor Palace during Eid al-Fitr.…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo is ready to meet with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the pro…