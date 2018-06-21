Jokowi Inspects Runway Construction Project at SHIA

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in Tangerang on Thursday.



Jokowi was accompanied by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PP) president director Lukman Hidayat and PT Angkasa Pura II (AP II) president director Muhammad Awaluddin.

We need more airports and terminals

"Soekarno Hatta International Airport is the busiest airport in Indonesia. Our aviation industry grows around nine percent annually," Jokowi said."The waiting time in this airport currently is around 30 minutes.," Jokowi added.SHIA is located 20 kilometers northwest of the Jakarta city center. It is the primary airport serving the Greater Jakarta area.Without any expansion, SHIA can only accomodate 81 aircraft movements per hour. With an additional runway, it will be able to accomodate 114 aircraft movements per hour.(WAH)