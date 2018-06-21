En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Inspects Runway Construction Project at SHIA

Hendrik Simorangkir    •    21 Juni 2018 15:55 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Inspects Runway Construction Project at SHIA
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Hendrik)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in Tangerang on Thursday.

Jokowi was accompanied by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PP) president director Lukman Hidayat and PT Angkasa Pura II (AP II) president director Muhammad Awaluddin.

Baca juga
"Soekarno Hatta International Airport is the busiest airport in Indonesia. Our aviation industry grows around nine percent annually," Jokowi said.

"The waiting time in this airport currently is around 30 minutes. We need more airports and terminals," Jokowi added.

SHIA is located 20 kilometers northwest of the Jakarta city center. It is the primary airport serving the Greater Jakarta area.

Without any expansion, SHIA can only accomodate 81 aircraft movements per hour. With an additional runway, it will be able to accomodate 114 aircraft movements per hour.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0352 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv