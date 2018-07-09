39 Fishing Boats Burned in Benoa Port Fire

Jakarta: As many as 39 fishing boats were burned in a huge fire at Benoa Port, Denpasar, Bali on Monday, July 9, 2018.
"The operation to tackle the fire is still on going. The progress has reached around 50 or 60 percent," said National Police spokesman Brigadier General M Iqbal.
The death toll has risen to three after KM Sinar Bangun ferry sank in Lake Toba early this week, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities revealed that KM Sinar Bangun carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes when the wooden vessel sank in L…
Window film is an important component for a car. It could reduce the heat that enters the car cabin.
Car battery plays a vital role in your car. It provides power for various car parts.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Police are still hunting a man who escaped after low-explosive bombs detonated at his home in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thurs…
A series of explosions was heard in a residential area in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 36, authorities announced Wednesday.
Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf was brought to the Corruption Eradication Commmision (KPK) head office in Jakarta for further question…
At least 12 people were killed after KM Lestari Maju ferry sank off the coast of Selayar Islands regency in South Sulawesi provinc…
A ferry sank off Selayar Islands Regency in South Sulawesi province on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during a visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace to…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bog…
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has claimed victory in the tightly-contested West Java gubernatorial election.