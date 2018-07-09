39 Fishing Boats Burned in Benoa Port Fire

Jakarta: As many as 39 fishing boats were burned in a huge fire at Benoa Port, Denpasar, Bali on Monday, July 9, 2018.



"The operation to tackle the fire is still on going. The progress has reached around 50 or 60 percent," said National Police spokesman Brigadier General M Iqbal.

The fire reportedly started at around 02:00 AM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). The local government has deployed at least 22 fire trucks, three ambulance cars and several heavy equipment vehicles."We are still calculating the losses. We haven't found any casualties," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.The port is located around 10 km from popular tourist hub of Kuta. It is operated by state-owned port operator PT Pelindo II.(WAH)