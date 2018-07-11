PDI Perjuangan to Reject Lawmaker Candidates with Criminal Records

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto has reiterated the political party will not support lawmaker candidates that have criminal records.



"We have taken an action. We have declared an integrity pact," said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

"We always dimisss members who are guilty of corruption. We always dismiss members who are caught red handed by KPK," he added.PDI Perjuangan leaders met with Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) members this afternoon. They discussed about the preparation of the upcoming legislaive and presidential elections."Democracy must be civilized, peaceful and creating good leadership. That is our main concern," he added.The country will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will announce the official legislative and presidential candidates in September.(WAH)