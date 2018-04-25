10 Killed After Explosion at Illegal Oil Well in Aceh

Jakarta: At least ten people were killed and 40 others were injured after an explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency on Wednesday morning.



"The explosion occurred during a drilling operation. It created a 100 meter flame burst," National Police spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal said.

Police have sterilized the location to prevent more casualties. They have coordinated with other related agencies to put out the fire."The fire is still on going. We are still gathering information," he added.Traditional oil wells are easily found in the oil-righ regency. They are not closely supervised by the government.(WAH)