Jokowi's Coalition Still Formulating Nawacita II

Arga sumantri    •    02 Agustus 2018 15:59 WIB
NasDem secretary general Johnny G Plate (Photo:Medcom/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition parties are still formulating the incumbent's campaign platform for the upcoming presidential election.

Nawacita is the title of Jokowi's campaign platform in the previous election. It is a sanskrit term for nine goals.

"A special team is currently formulating the second edition of Nawacita," NasDem Pary secretary general Johnny G Plate told Medcom.id.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates this month.

Secretary generals of Jokowi's coalition parties gathered at the Bogor Palace sooner this week. They discussed political and economic developments ahead of the elections.

"We will adjust the platform according to our current condition. We will hear the views of various experts," he added.


(WAH)

