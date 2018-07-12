Gerindra Encourages PKB to Endorse Prabowo

Jakarta: Gerindra Party has ecouraged PKB to join the coalition of parties that plans to endorse Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 presidential election.



"If PKB is interested with Gerindra Party's coalition, the door is always open," said Gerindra Party politician Ahmad Riza Patria in Jakarta on Thursday.

"Democratic Party and PBB could also join the coalition. Other parties also still have chance," he added.According to reports, the group may consist of Gerindra Party, PKS and PAN. This year, the three parties worked together in the West Java gubernatorial election."Gerindra, PKS and PAN are getting closer. Thank God," he stated.According to the law, a candidate must secure 20 percent of all seats in the House of Representatives or 25 percent of the national vote to be able to participate in the presidential election.(WAH)