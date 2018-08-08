Jokowi Receives Indonesian Contingent for 2018 Asian Games

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today received Indonesian athletes and officials who will participate in the 2018 Asian Games.



"I believe that hard work and difficult training could bring a lot of gold medals," said Jokowi at the Presidential Palace, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

"263 million Indonesians will sing Indonesia Raya to support all of you," Jokowi added.The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)